Check out the wild new 1:1 replica die-cast Fallout Pip-Boy collectible with working TFT display, pre-order now

In the run-up to the debut of the new Fallout series – a live-action TV show based on the iconic video game series – Bethesda has now put its new Fallout Series Pip-Boy Die Cast Replica collectible up for pre-order. The series is set to debut on April 11 (you can check out today’s new trailer below) and in celebration, the official Bethesda site has now opened pre-orders on a special new collectible for fans of the long-running game series – it might be the best version of the Pip-Boy wearable we have seen yet too. Check it out below.

New 1:1 replica Pip-Boy Die Cast collectible

This is a “faithful” 1:1 replica of the Pip-Boy as seen in the upcoming Fallout TV series. The wearable “Personal Information Processor” is made in a mix of die-cast metal and injection molding using the geometry and measurements directly from the show. More specifically, it features a die-cast metal front casing with an engineered injection-molded body and an internal a memory foam cuff.

…the perfect balance of authentic materials, which individually distressed by hand, result in the most accurate replica of this iconic wrist worn “Personal Information Processor” – Pip-Boy ever made.

The replica has a working TFT LCD screen made to show in-universe animations, also functions as a working timepiece, and features an in-universe alarm clock function – Bethesda says its “ideal for when it is sitting neatly on its perfectly-formed display stand.“ Accessible via a functional control dial on the side of the casing, the screen “displays over 50 different animated screens straight out of the Fallout universe.”

The Pip-Boy’s clock mode displays the time exactly as it does in the Fallout universe, which makes it a great super large watch for day-to-day wear, or just about the most perfect Cosplay item money can buy. When it’s not being worn, it can be shown off with pride on its slimline stand as a pure display piece or put to good use on your bedside table as an awesome clock, complete with an in-universe alarm mode.

Features at a glance:

Official merchandise from the Amazon Original series Fallout

Die-cast metal front casing, hand painted distressed finish

TFT LCD display with over 50 animated in-universe screens

Timepiece with in-universe clock/watch display with alarm function

Memory foam cuff for increased comfort and universal fitting

Elegant display stand for table top clock function and collectible display

Rechargeable internal Li-Po battery charged via USB-C (also continuous powered function via power lead)

You can pre-order the new Pip-Boy Die Cast Replica collectible directly from Bethesda at $199, but you’ll want to be fast as stock could sell out any time.

And be sure to scope today’s new trailer for the upcoming Fallout TV series below:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them. From executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins and more. All episodes arrive April 11 on Prime Video.

