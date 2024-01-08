Samsung brings Dolby Atmos audio and wireless streaming to its new Music Frame device

After getting a look at the brand’s new TV lineup and the wild new transparent MICRO LED glass screens, it’s now time to explore the Samsung Music Frame on display at CES 2024. The brand’s The Frame TV lineup neatly hides a full-on 4K TV inside of a picture-frame form-factor and it is now taking that inspiration over to the audio world with the new Music Frame. Scope out the details below.

Samsung Music Frame

In a design akin to the IKEA Symfonisk, the new Samsung Music Frame is essentially a typical photo frame with an integrated speaker array packed inside.

While not exactly a smart frame, like one of those digital picture frames that have been around for a while, there is some intelligence and tech involved here on the audio side of things – it is just your average frame that holds real photographs or artwork otherwise. It has built-in SmartThings smart home connectivity as well as support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi audio streaming with the ability to connect to Samsung TVs and soundbars where it can be used as an additional surround speaker of sorts – it oddly, at least as of yet, does not have support for whole home or multi-room audio as far as we can tell.

The Dolby Atmos Frame speaker carries a pair of woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-range drivers. Around back, you’ll find a hardware for wall mounting as well as a typical picture frame kickstand to perch it up on a tabletop or shelf – there’s also a physical optical audio input for hardwired audio connections.

The Samsung Music Frame carries just about any photograph or printed image you can fit inside, but there is something called an Art Panel in place here as well. It is described as a matte acrylic plate of sorts, but according to reports we will have to wait for more details on how that works. The whole thing seems like it would make more sense with a digital picture frame setup, something you can beam photos to, or work similar to its The Frame TV lineup, but I can still appreciate a real photograph on my shelf.

The Samsung Music Frame is set to launch sometime this year with a series of real photographs/prints included, but no direct details or pricing has ben announced as of yet.

