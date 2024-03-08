New all-time low lands on Samsung’s latest 2TB Gen5 NVMe internal SSD at $142 (Reg. $210)

We are now tracking the best price yet on the new 2TB Samsung 990 EVO PCIe Gen 5×2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive. Both Amazon and Newegg are offering this drive down at $141.99 shipped, down from the regular $210 price tag. Be sure to use code CLCDQ528 at checkout if you opt for the Newegg listing. Today’s deal is 32% or $68 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This offer comes in at $8 under the previous deal to deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well. You’re looking at the latest addition to Samsung’s internal SSD lineup that debuted for the first time in late January with even more details waiting in our launch coverage and down below.

The new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe from Samsung arrives as its latest mid-tier internal solution with modern PCIe 4.0 x4/5.0 x2 NVMe specs set within the standard 2280 M.2 form-factor. It might not be as fast as the speedy Crucial T700 lineup, but it still delivers a solid 5,000MB/s and at a much more affordable price – just 1TB of the Crucial model will cost more than today’s 2TB deal.

To bring spending down further, you could opt for the 1TB Samsung 990 EVO – this one is still sitting at the $90 Amazon low with the same specs and feature set as the model detailed above.

On the portable side of things, be sure to scope out the brand new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD from PNY as well as the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s 2024 T5 EVO Portable SSDs.

Samsung 990 EVO PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280 SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s.* The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus.* It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

