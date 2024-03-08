Velotric’s Nomad 1 e-bike with 55-mile range hits $1,299 low ($500 off), bundles from $1,408

As part of Velotric’s spring into March sale, which is taking up to $500 off a selection of its e-bikes and available bundle options, the company is offering its Nomad 1 All-Terrain Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,299 shipped. Regularly $1,799, this e-bike saw few discounts over 2023, often falling back to $1,499 where it first began upon its release in 2022. There have been a few drops lower to $1,399, but today’s deal comes in to beat them all out as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low. You’ll also find the high-step model matching in price at $1,299. To learn more about this e-bike you can head below or read through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

This model comes in six colorways (indigo gray, forest, cyan, sky blue, spring, and mango) equipped with a 750W (1,200W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 25 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single 5 to 6-hour charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5 levels of pedal assistance with a speed sensor, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, an LED headlight, double hydraulic disc brakes, 26-inch puncture-resistant tires, an IPX6 waterproof rating, fenders for both wheels, and a 3.5-inch LCD display with USB charging for your personal device.

This e-bike model also has three bundle options you can choose from to upgrade your riding experience. The first includes a front basket and a rear cargo rack for $1,408, down from $1,958. This means you’re only paying $109 extra for these add-ons when normally they’d run you $159, giving you an additional $50 off during this sale. The second bundle includes a front basket, a rear cargo rack, a phone mount, and a rear-view mirror that attaches to the handlebars for $1,471, down from $2,021. With this combo, you’ll only be paying $172 extra for add-ons that would regularly cost $222, giving you another $50 deal. The third bundle includes a free extra battery to double your travel range for $1,649, down from $2,299. With this you’ll only be paying $350 extra for a battery that would cost $500, giving you a $150 deal.

With spring’s arrival, there is no shortage of sales across multiple EV brands. Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models.

Velotric Nomad 1 All-Terrain Fat-Tire e-bike features:

The Velotric Nomad 1 was made to carry you through any weather and across all terrains. It’s our most versatile and powerful ebike yet, with a 750W high performance motor (peak 1200W) and a 75Nm torque. Even at 8 degrees uphill, it’ll provide a smooth, effortless riding experience. Equipped with a 21700 48V 14.4Ah removable battery made by Samsung, the Velotric Nomad 1 features a 50% longer range compared to similar bikes in the market. Up to 55 miles on a single charge.

