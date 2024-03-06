Bundle Juiced’s new 52V G2 battery with a discounted e-bike starting at $1,649 ($2,199+ value)

a man riding a bicycle next to a body of water

Juiced Bikes is offering a special promotion that takes $500 off its new 52V G2 Battery Pack when purchasing from a selection of its e-bikes. These models are discounted by small amounts, like the CrossCurrent X Step-Through Commuter e-bike for $1,949 shipped. Down from $1,999, most of the 2023 sales saw this model drop to $1,599, with some falling to $1,499 and one going $100 further to the all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a $50 markdown off the going rate, but considering the $500 off promotion on the battery pack, you’re getting a total of $550 in savings (plus double mileage on your new e-bike). All you have to do to take advantage of this bundle deal is add one of the offered e-bikes to your cart along with the 52V G2 Battery Pack and the discount will automatically be applied.

This commuter e-bike comes in three colorways (white, black, yellow, and teal) equipped with a 750W Bafang geared hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 65+ miles on a single charge (doubled with your new extra battery). It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

Other Juiced e-bikes included in promotion:

With spring’s arrival, there is no shortage of sales across multiple brands. Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Juiced CrossCurrent X Step-Through e-bike features:

The ultimate commuter model just got more accessible! Designed with an open frame style for comfortable mounting and dismounting, the Crosscurrent X Step-Through (TUV certified to UL 2849) Electric Bike, offers all the super premium features of the Crosscurrent X e-bike.

