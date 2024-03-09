Apple Watch Ocean Bands drop to $89 each in three different colors

Amazon today is offering a rare chance to save on three styles of official Apple Watch Ocean Band. Each one drops down to $89 shipped from the usual $99 price tag. This is the first price cut in over a month for any of the different styles, and the first in ages on the whole lineup. You’ll have a choice between the white, orange, and blue colorways as part of the sale this weekend. Head below for more.

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the new Ocean Band is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of Apple Watch – so any of the larger wearables are covered. It arrives with a unique rubber form-factor that’s a bit more rugged than other options in the official stable. Comprised of high performance elastomer with a molded design that can stretch and bend thanks to a flexible tubular design, there’s also a titanium buckle to round out this premium strap.

Apple Watch Ocean Band colors on sale:

If Apple’s official offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ocean Band features:

The Ocean Band is molded in a high performance elastomer with a tubular geometry allowing it to stretch for a perfect fit, even over a wetsuit. The titanium buckle and adjustable loop secure the band during high-speed water sports. The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

