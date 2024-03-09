LEGO announces upcoming Mario Kart sets, offers first look at new Bowser’s Train and Haunted Mansion kits

Tomorrow is Mario Day 2024. And ahead of time, the LEGO Group is officially announcing some news from Mushroom Kingdom. Including a first look at some upcoming sets launching this summer, the LEGO Mario action extends past 2024. We’re even getting a reveal of a new collaboration with Nintendo that will be bringing Mario Kart to the LEGO catalog.

LEGO Mario Kart is coming in 2025

During a pretty brief YouTube showcase, the LEGO Group has revealed the latest from its collaboration with Nintendo. While we did get a first look at some new sets, the real highlight from the event was something we’re not even going to see for another year. LEGO has officially announced a new Mario Kart series. The lineup won’t come until next year in 2025, and we don’t know how many kits there will be, but there’s going to be a whole new collection of kits based around Mario and its Grand Prix adventures.

One thing we do know is that the upcoming LEGO Mario Kart sets will be based around the same electronic figures we’ve seen before. So no, this isn’t a new take on Mario based around minifigures like we’ve seen with Animal Crossing. Maybe this is just a classic Nintendo misdirection, but based on the reveal, these new sets will be about bringing some new vehicles into the same Mario theme as before.

As for what actually was revealed today, we saw a number of new creations. The three main ones are the largest kits from the LEGO Mario 2024 wave, including King Boos Haunted Mansion, Bowser’s Train, and Peach’s Castle. Each of these expansion sets will be launching later this year come the summer, and assemble some pretty neat models to expand the electronic figures that the LEGO Group has been focusing on over the past few years.

Here’s a full breakdown of the new LEGO 2024 Mario sets coming out later this year:

71433 The Goomba Treehouse: $16.99 | 173 pieces

| 173 pieces 71334 Wigglers Course Crash: $59.99 | 598 pieces

| 598 pieces 71435 Peach’s Castle: $64.99 | 738 pieces

| 738 pieces 71436 King Boos Haunted Mansion: $84.99 | 932 pieces

| 932 pieces 71437 Bowser’s Train: $144.99 | 1,392 pieces

| 1,392 pieces 71439 Mario Starter Course: $49.99 | 218 pieces

| 218 pieces 71440 Luigi Starter Course: $49.99 | 210 pieces

| 210 pieces 71441 Peach Starter Course: $49.99 | 208 pieces

We’re still waiting on getting a first look at the six other new LEGO Mario sets coming in 2024. Each of them will be debuting on August 1 for the summer wave, so there’s plenty of time for the company to drum up some more hype. The LEGO Group employed a pretty similar approach last year – revealing some of the lead sets for Mario Day and then saving the rest of the wave for later on in the spring. Last year’s Donkey Kong wave didn’t debut until the end of April, so I’d expect a very similar roll out this year.

In the meantime, you can also just watch the full Mario Day 2024 LEGO video below for some closer looks at these new sets.

Then to go alongside that main wave of LEGO Mario 2024 sets, there will also be one extra collaboration with Nintendo. A currently unknown Direct to Consumer kit is slated to debut in October as LEGO set number 71438. It will be focused towards older builders like the NES, Question Mark Block, and Buildable Bowsers we’ve seen in the past, and stacks up to a $169.99 price tag. We don’t currently know the part count, but it does carry the 18+ rating that LEGO typically reserves for these display-worthy models.

