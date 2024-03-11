Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hits new $640 low (Reg. $999), more from $100

The official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering its Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $639.99 shipped. Regularly $999, it began 2023 with a higher $1,099 price tag, dropping to its current list price in March. It spent the summer and fall bouncing between $999 and $800 until Black Friday sales brought costs down further to a $649 low. Today’s deal comes in to take savings further as a 36% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low.

The Explorer 1000 has a 1,002Wh capacity that can provide 1,000W of power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in 5.5 hours via a wall outlet or in up to six hours via two Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (sold separately). It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station features:

Clean and Unlimited Solar Energy: 100% green energy with smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (Should be bought separately) within 6 hrs or only 5.5 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. Ideal for your camping or family emergency storage.

Easy to Use: The ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip. And use in one touch with simple and speedy setup within 60s to enjoy outstanding charging efficiency.

Safe & Reliable for Outdoor Camping: Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

Power Pretty Much Anything: Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3*AC outlet, 1*USB-A , 1*USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2*USB-C PD, 1*Car outlet). Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power refrigerator, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more for your outdoor and home needs.

What You Get: 1* Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station (1002Wh Portable Power Station), 1*AC Adapter, 1* Car Charger Cable, 1*SolarSaga Parallel Adapter Cable, 1* User Manual.

