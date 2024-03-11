Rad Power takes $200 off classic e-bikes as RadRunner 2 hits $1,199 low, more

$200 off From $1,199
Rad Power Bikes is taking $200 off all its classic e-bike models, like the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike for $1,199 shipped. Usually fetching $1,399 since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, we’ve seen this e-bike included in most of the company’s holiday sales as well as several flash sales throughout the months, often falling to a $1,299 low. Today’s deal comes in to take things further, dropping costs $100 past its usual discounted rate and marking out a new all-time low. You can learn more about it heading below, or by reading our in-depth review at Electrek.

Carrying the mantle as Rad Power’s jack-of-all-trades model, the RadRunner 2 comes equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery that propels it to a max speed of 20 MPH and travels up to 50 miles on a single charge. It features a four-level pedal assist with a low-profile cadence sensor, and a simple control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assistance settings. It also comes stocked with a rear-mounted cargo rack that offers a 120-pound payload, puncture-resistant fat tires, a standard LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with both brake light and flash mode capabilities.

More Rad Power classic e-bike discounts:

This sale will continue through March 13, and excludes the RadTrike, Radster Road, Radster Trail, RadExpand 5 Plus and RadWagon 5 e-bikes. And with spring’s arrival, there is no shortage of sales across multiple EV brands. Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Then there is Juiced Bikes taking $500 off its new 52V G2 battery when bundled alongside one of its discounted e-bike models.

RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike features:

Fun meets functional. This head turner delivers on more than just style: it can help you carry cargo, passengers, and even your morning joe. Factor in over 330 possible accessory combinations, and you can customize this moped-style ebike to your heart’s content.

