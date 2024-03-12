Elevate your battlestation with a rare deal on Razer’s CNC-milled glass mouse pad at $80

After seeing the first price drop hit Razer’s latest V3 Huntsman Pro Gaming Keyboard this morning, Amazon has another notable offer to elevate your battlestation this afternoon. You’ll now find the black model Razer Atlas Tempered Glass Gaming Mouse Mat on sale for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% off and the lowest price we can find. In fact, this is the first price drop we have tracked on Amazon, delivering a new all-time low in the process. Sure, there are loads of mouse pads out there for a whole lot less than this, but if you’re looking for a premium solution to take your desktop to the next level, this rare deal is worth a look. All of the details are waiting down below. 

The Razer Atlas features a CNC-milled design with rounded edges and a tempered glass surface for “maximum tensile strength – it is “­tested with a >7H value on the Mohs hardness scale.” You’re looking at what Razer describes as a surface that delivers an “ultra-low static and dynamic friction” making for a “perfect foundation for lightning-fast mouse movements.” The micro-etched surface is made to work with mice with optical sensors while remaining “flawless even after extended periods of use.”

As touched on above, this morning marked the very first Amazon price drop on Razer’s latest pro-grade Huntsman V3 Gaming Keyboard at $220. This model made its initial debut last September and now’s your chance to upgrade at a discount. Just be sure to also check out the impressive new Seiren V3 Chroma mic from Razer while you’re at it. 

Razer Atlas Mouse Pad features: 

CNC-milled with rounded edges and tempered for a maximum tensile strength, the Razer Atlas is built to withstand high-pressure situations­—tested with a >7H value on the Mohs hardness scale. With ultra-low static and dynamic friction, the glass mat’s hard surface provides the perfect foundation for lightning-fast mouse movements that are just as precise. Designed with 2μm texturing, the mat is tested to work seamlessly with optical sensors—performing best with a mouse featuring the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor. 

