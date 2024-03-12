First deal lands on Razer’s latest pro-grade Huntsman V3 Gaming Keyboard at $220

After debuting for the first time last September, Amazon is now offering the first deal on the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard at $219.99 shipped. While the TKL and Mini models are still up at full price starting from $180, the full-size flagship Pro variant is selling at $30 off the usual $250 price tag. This is the very first deal we have tracked since release and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. These are Razer’s latest eSports-grade Huntsman models with the Gen-2 Analog Optical Switches and you can get complete breakdown of the feature set either below or in our launch coverage.

The Huntsman V3 Pro features Rapid Trigger for ultra-fast repeated inputs, a 100-million keystroke lifespan, and an onboard LED array for making quick adjustments on the fly to actuation height or Rapid Trigger sensitivity. The textured double shot PBT keycaps with side-printed secondary functions are sat within the aluminum top-plate with a magnetic leatherette wrist rest and joined by the multi-function digital dial and control buttons for volume, analog switch settings, and custom macro controls as well. The usual Razer Chroma RGB lighting action is in place here as well.

While we are talking some of Razer’s latest, go dive into our hands-on review of its brand new and, frankly, quite impressive Seiren V3 Chroma mic. Featuring 360-degree reactive lighting wrapped rod the body of the microphone, it is now available for purchase at $130 alongside the latest V3 mini model at $60. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard features:

Max out on precision and response with advanced switches, featuring Rapid Trigger for ultra-fast repeated inputs, a 0.1–4.0 mm adjustable actuation range, and a 100-million keystroke lifespan. A step up from traditional mechanical or optical keyboards to achieve the most responsive and precise inputs; reset keys at the slightest lift of a finger, and experience an advantage in speed that is especially useful for movement in competitive FPS games. Make precise, on-the-fly adjustments to actuation height or Rapid Trigger sensitivity with the visual aid of an onboard LED array while saving the settings to the keyboard with no software required.

