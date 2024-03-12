Insta360’s tiny Go 3 action camera starts from $342 all-time lows (Reg. $380+)

Amazon is currently discounting the Insta360 Go 3 Action Camera to $359.99 shipped. This drops the 64GB starter kit with some added accessories down from its usual $400 price tag. It’s one of the most affordable ways to score the camera right now at $40 off, while also marking a new all-time low. This is also the best value out there amongst the other packages. Today’s offer is only the second discount, too, beating our previous holiday mention last year by $20. We take a closer look in our hands-on review, too.

The Insta360 Go 3 is about as compact of an action camera as you’ll find. If you thought GoPros were small, then it’s time to rethink the scale of just how tiny you can make a 2.7K recording camera. The whole package weighs just 35 grams and really flexes its compact size with the ability to mount it just about anywhere thanks to the included magnetic clip and sticker accessories. Alongside the actual camera is the Action Pod, which brings extra battery life, a flipout touchscreen, and other features to the compact cam.

Here are some other bundles on sale:

If a rugged camera isn’t quite going to do it for your recording requirements, we’re also still tracking a price cut on Sony’s ZV-1F Vlog camera. It’s on sale for one of the very first times, just like the latest from Insta360, and drops down to $398 with $100 in savings.

Insta360 Go 3 features:

Insta360 GO 3 is a mini action camera weighing in at only 35g. Take this small cam and film anywhere! Capture effortless, hands-free POV videos or creative angles at 2.7K with this tiny action camera. Perfect for mountain biking, pets, travel, anything goes! A versatile magnetic design with a set of handy accessories such as the Magnet Pendant and Easy Clip, GO 3 gives you endless creative possibilities, with angles no other camera can handle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!