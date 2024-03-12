Sony’s ZV-1F Vlog camera on sale for one of the first times at $398 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera for $398 shipped. You’ll also find today’s offer matched at Adorama. It drops from the usual $498 price tag for only the third time ever. This $100 discount matches the all-time low and is the first discount in months – since back over holiday shopping season, in fact. We previously reviewed the older version of Sony’s content creator camera, but also break down what’s new below the fold.

Sony’s ZV-1F is an ideal starting point for anyone looking to ditch their iPhone and start making videos with a standalone camera. It features a 20mm lens with a 1-inch sensor to go alongside an articulating LCD display that can flip out for monitoring vlogging videos. Compared to the original model, Sony is packing much of the same tech into a lighter build. It also comes with upgrades like 425 focus points – or more than 110 more than its predecessor, as well as increased battery life that gives you an extra 100 shots per charge. There’s optical image stabilization which wasn’t found on the older model.

But if you’re looking for something geared far more towards photography, we did just see Fujifilm launch its all-new X100VI camera. This viral fixed-lens model is arriving as a new iteration of the camera that took TikTok and all of social media by storm over the past few years. It has the same classic design with tons of physical controls, just now with an improved 40MP sensor and everything else we go over in our launch coverage.

More on the Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera:

Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera for Content Creators and Vloggers, large 1-inch sensor with wide angle 20mm lens and packed with easy-to-use features, specifically designed for vloggers and online video creators. With the ZV-1F, you can capture it all – it allows you to snap a group selfie along with an expansive view of the background scenery. Since the camera’s ultra-wide-angle 20 mm1 lens captures a wider field of view than the human visual field, you can take images with eye-popping depth and perspective

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!