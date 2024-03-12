Jackery’s spring sale takes up to $1,500 off power stations and bundles starting from $100

Jackery has launched a 15-day spring sale that is taking up to $1,500 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories – with more deals to be added at later dates. The largest deal among the current offerings is the Explorer 2000 Plus with two expansion batteries and two 200W solar panels for $4,999 shipped, after using the on-page promo code SS1500 for $1,500 off. Down from $6,499, this is not only one of the biggest bundles offered by the company, but also one that rarely sees deals of this magnitude. It comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $300 above the all-time low from the home backup sale at the start of the new year.

This Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus offers a 2,042.8Wh (6,128.4Wh with this bundle) capacity that can support up to five expandable batteries that increases its capacity up to 12,000Wh. You can also connect two Explorer 2000 Plus generators and their extra batteries together to further expand up to a whopping 24,000Wh capacity. With a max solar input of 1,200W, this station can be fully charged in up to two hours by connecting it to six SolarSaga 200W panels or via wall outlet (this does not account for any expandable combinations you may be using). You’ll be able to easily manage your new power station through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It also offers 10 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port.

Jackery power station discounts:

Jackery bundle discounts:

Explorer 300 Plus, 288Wh capacity with 40W solar panel: $300 (Reg. $400)

(Reg. $400) Explorer 2000 Plus with two 200W solar panels: $2,699 (Reg. $3,299)

(Reg. $3,299) Explorer 2000 Plus with expansion battery and two 200W solar panels: $3,899 (Reg. $4,999)

This spring sale will continue through March 25, with more deals being added on March 14 and 18, so keep an eye out for future posts. You can also check out the Jackery Amazon storefront sale going on, which currently has more options to choose from in terms of singular units. EcoFlow also has an ongoing spring sale that ends on March 18 that is taking up to $2,399 off a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundle packages, accessories, an air conditioner/heater, and even a portable refrigerator with an integrated ice maker – with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase and extra savings opportunities available as well. And be sure to also check out the very first discount for the all-new Anker SOLIX C800 Plus portable power station that was released today.

Jackery 2000 Plus Solar Generator features:

Leaping Performance: With 2042.8Wh gigantic capacity, Jackery 2000 Plus Power Station is capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3000W, satisfying all the power needs of outdoor exploration or home use. It whispers QUIET AT ONLY 30dB in operation, leaving you complete peace of mind.

Prior to Safety: By adopting advanced lithium technology, Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is highly temperature resistant, ensuring cells operate efficiently and safely. The built-in cooling system improves heat dissipation efficiency by 30%. Different types of protection including shock resistance and fire retardancy, offers complete safe charging.

Built to Last: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology, the battery life of Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station is boosted by 50%. Safe LiFePO4 battery with up to 10 years of use extends the lifespan to the great extent. Smart shallow charging mode further enhances efficiency and reliability. Moreover, Jackery offers a 5-year warranty with a superb customer service.

