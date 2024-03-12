LG’s upcoming CineBeam Q smart projector now $100 off before pre-orders go live

LG is nearly ready to begin shipping its retro-inspired CineBeam Q projector. The svelte design was first shown off last year ahead of CES 2024, and like many of the products actually revealed at the Las Vegas showcase, is now finally going up for pre-order. You won’t have to pay full price either, as LG has a launch promotion for those who lock-in their order ahead of launch.

The new LG CineBeam Q projector takes on a compact and boxy design that houses all the inner workings to pull off a 4K resolution with 500 lumens of brightness. It can project an up to 120-inch screen with HDR10 support and a contrast ratio of 450,000:1. Support for webOS 6.0 is onboard, and there’s also an HDMI input with eARC as well as a USB-C port for plugging in any external devices. There’s also AirPlay 2, for good measure.

But it really is all about the actual design of the projector that makes it stand out from other models on the market. The metal enclosure feels teleported into the present day from the past. There’s a 3W mono speaker on the side that rests right alongside a built-in handle. The whole projector only weighs 1.49kg (roughly three pounds), too.

We’re still waiting for official pricing information to be released. The LG CineBeam Q is slated to go up for pre-order later in March. There’s also no word on when it’ll actually ship either. However, LG is at least willing to reward anyone who wants to lock in their orders ahead of time with a $100 discount. Right now, you can go give your name and email over on this landing page in order to score yourself a $100 promo code to use on pre-orders – once they do go live. This promotion is available through next week on March 17, so it’s likely that orders will go live shortly after on March 18.

Here’s the full terms and conditions:

Consumers who opt in to receive marketing communications via email from LG through March 17, 2024 will receive a unique promo code via email on or around March 18, 2024 for $100 savings off of the pre-tax sale price of the Q projector. The unique promo code will only be valid during the preorder period. To receive the additional savings, your unique promo code must be entered during online checkout. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other offer. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

It’s the same strategy that plenty of other brands have employed for driving early orders. Samsung has used it time and time again for its latest smartphones and most recently circled back to offer the same promotion on its upcoming lineup of 2024 TVs. But now it’s LG’s turn.

