Ninja’s new FrostVault cooler features a separate dry zone to chill more than just drinks

Ninja has released countless countertop appliances, kitchenware accessories, drink systems, and outdoor grills and ovens. Now, Ninja is placing itself in a whole new product category with the release of its brand-new FrostVault cooler. With premium ice retention and fridge-temp dry storage, thanks to FrostVault technology, this heavy-duty cooler – available now starting at $199 – has some pretty cool features that set it apart from other coolers on the market.

The most notable feature of this new FrostVault cooler is the hassle-free drawer that keeps certain foods completely separate from the main storage compartment without sacrificing food-safe temperatures. This feature is great for avoiding cross-contamination from raw meat and allows things to remain separate when severe allergies are a cause for concern. Not to mention – there is nothing worse than when sandwiches and other packaged foods become soggy from the melting ice.

Here is a breakdown of all the features one can expect from this new line of FrostVault coolers at first glance:

FROSTVAULT TECHNOLOGY: Cold temperatures easily transfer into the FrostVault Dry Zone to keep food cold, dry, and separate. Foods can remain in the drawer at food-safe temperatures (under 40 degrees F) for days.

EASIER ACCESS: Grab your sandwich, fruit, or grilling meat without having to dig through the ice and without having to open the lid.

SMARTER PACKING: No need to pack certain foods in watertight containers; drinks and food can stay completely separate.

PREMIUM ICE RETENTION: No matter how long your adventure lasts, ice should last for an extended period of time.

HIGH CAPACITY: The 30-quart cooler fits up to 48 cans with no ice or 26 cans with ice. The 50-quart cooler fits up to 80 cans with no ice or 45 cans with ice.

HEAVY DUTY: Durable construction with up to 3 inches of insulation.

EASY-CARRY HANDLES: durable molded handles make it easy to carry your cooler to and from boats, trailers, trucks, RVs, and more.

EASY LATCH: The premium latch allows you to easily open and close the cooler one-handed.

SECURE YOUR COOLER: secure your cooler with the lockable lid and drawer latch for effortless travel.

Ninja FrostVault Coolers with dry zones are now available

The Ninja FrostVault coolers come in two sizes, 30-quart ($199) and 50-quart ($249), and are available for purchase on Ninja’s website. Each size has a few colorways – blue, grey, and white. Nothing changes between the two sizes except for capacity, so the choice is yours on what size feels best. The team at Ninja sent me a sample of the FrostVault cooler to test out for myself, and I’m excited to put this innovative drawer to the test in the coming weeks. I can see myself using it for picnics, camping trips, beach days, and more. Stay tuned for a review!

