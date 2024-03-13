Limited-time deals on Acer’s Predator GM7000 Gaming SSDs now live: 2TB $106, 4TB $212

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is offering some notable deals on Acer Predator GM7000 NVMe Gen4 Gaming SSDs. For a limited time (until they sell out at this price), you’ll find the 2TB model down at $105.99 and the 4TB variant down at $212.49 shipped. These two models launched last year at $150 and $450 respectively, and more recently have fetched closer to $125 and $260. Today’s offer mark the lowest prices we have tracked in months and are now among some of the lowest prices you’ll find on internal SSDs that can reach speeds up to 7,400MB/s from a major brand. Internal, and portable for that matter, SSD prices have been quite high as of late, with a whole lot less deals than we tracked at this time last year. So these are a pair of brand name options that might be worth a look for folks looking for a speedy upgrade without paying Gen5 prices. Head below for all of the details.

The Acer Predator GM7000 M.2 SSD leverages PCIe Gen4 action to offer sequential read and write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 6,300MB/s. You will find a customized heat spreader in place here to “improve heat dissipation and reduce operating temperature for heavy use” as well. They also ship with a 5-year warranty.

If it’s your handheld battlestation that needs a storage upgrade, check out this morning’s deals on the 2230 models from WD_BLACK and Seagate. We are now tracking a couple of all-time lows on the latest options from both brands with 2TB storage capacities starting from $178 shipped. All of the details you need on both are right here.

Acer Predator GM7000 NVMe Gen4 Gaming SSD features:

PCIe Gen4 Standard: Acer Predator GM7000 M.2 SSD leverages PCIe 4.0 to offer sequential read and write speeds up to 7400 MB/s and 6300 MB/s.

Efficient Heat Dissipation: Acer Predator GM7000 comes with customized heat spreader to improve heat dissipation and reduce operating temperature for heavy use.

Less Energy: GM7000 SSD controller integrates PMU power management unit to save energy. It can help your PC have a longer lifespan.

Free Acronis Clone Software: Built with Acronis True Image, our customized Acronis version is optimized for our SSDs. It lets you easily transfer data, back-up or clone your data.

