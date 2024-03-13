Upgrade your handheld with new lows on WD_BLACK and Seagate 2TB SSDs from $178

Amazon is now offering the 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe Solid-State Drive for its best price yet at $209.60 shipped. This originally launched back in September before jumping up to $250 and selling out at $240 thereafter. While it does carry a regular price of $220 now directly from WD, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked yet. Also now selling at $220 via Best Buy, the TLC 3D NAND solution from WD is looking to upgrade your PC gaming handheld machine (or other gear that supports the smaller 2230 form-factor) with 2TB of storage and speeds up to 5,150MB/s – slightly faster than many of the competitors out there. It ships with a 5-year warranty and you can get more details both in our launch coverage and below alongside some additional handheld SSD deals.

Amazon is also offering its best price yet on the Seagate 2TV FireCuda 2230 SSD at $178.25 shipped. This one also debuted back in September to support the growing popularity in PC handhelds like the MSI Claw, ASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go as well as the Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface. It delivers up to 5,000MB/s speeds but also comes in at a lower price than the WD model featured above.

One of the latest new PC handhelds on the scene comes by way of MSI’s Claw. Now available for pre-order with Intel Core Ultra chips in tow, you can get a breakdown of the features, specs, and how to score one right now over in our feature piece right here.

WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD features:

Get ready to download more games to your gaming platform with up to 2TB of storage on M.2 2230 with the WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD. Bring your whole game library anywhere, any place you go. Turbo charge and increase the storage in your ultrathin laptop with WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 4.0.

