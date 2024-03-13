Rare deal drops Satechi’s 6-in-1 4K Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad down to $80 (20% off)

The official Satechi Amazon storefront is now offering Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 20% off and the lowest price we can find – it is still up at full price via the official Satechi site. Deals on this model don’t come around all that often as it is rarely discounted at Amazon and really only ever goes on sale during holiday events on the official site. Design to elevate your iPad experience, it is compatible with various iPad Pro, Air, and mini models released between 2020 and the current-generation lineup (more details on this below). You’re looking at a 6-in-1 stand and hub made to carry your Apple tablet at the ideal viewing angle while delivering a bevy of expandable connectivity: USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), 4K HDMI display output (up to 60Hz), USB-A data port (up to 5 Gbps), micro/SD card readers (UHS-I), and an audio jack – via built-in USB-C cable. It features an aluminum build with a foldable design and you can get more details in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Satechi is easily one of our favorite Apple accessory brands out there, but if you’re looking to bring spending down, this ongoing deal on Anker’s 8-in-1 USB-C/4K HDMI iPad stand and hub is worth a look. Now sitting at one of the best prices we have tracked, you can score this regularly $100 model down at $62 shipped on Amazon for a limited time – all of the details are waiting right here.

Then check out our hands-on review of Plugable’s iPad docking stand as well as the latest stand release from Native Union. This one doesn’t double as a hub of sorts, but it does feature a notable matte metal design in various colorways and supports both iPad and MacBook setups. All of the details are funour launch coverage.

Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro features:

2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch (M2 Pro & Max), 2022 MacBook Pro/ Air M2, 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch (M1 Pro & Max), 2020 MacBook Pro/ Air M1, 2019/2018/2017 MacBook Pro, 2018 MacBook Air. Requires a USB-C PD port for full compatibility…built to travel with you, the Aluminum Stand & Hub features a convenient foldable design with built-in USB-C cable allowing you to work remotely wherever you take your tablet…raises your iPad Pro or USB-C device to an optimal viewing angle, perfect for taking your next Zoom call or making final edits on-the-go – complete with protective padding to help guard your device against scratches.

