ESR’s Apple Pencil-alternative with magnetic charging drops to new $24 Amazon low today

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Digital Stylus Pen for iPad down at $24.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model just landed on Amazon over the last couple weeks at $31 and is now over 20% off for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Unlike some of the more affordable Apple Pencil alternatives out there, this model “fully supports wireless charging on all iPads with a magnetic connector” – it also includes a Pencil charger for iPads without magnetic charging action. From there, you’ll find an “active nib” on one end for “precise” writing and drawing with a capacitive tip option for “easier swiping and clicking.” Another highlight is the tilt sensitivity for “thicker lines and prelatic shading by tilting the angle of the nib.” Head below for more details.

Now, if you’re not concerned with the magnetic charging action or some of the more delicate sensitivity features on the model above, something like this universal elago Premium Aluminum Stylus is worth a look. This one isn’t going to provide precise drawing capabilities and the like, but it does make for an attractive solution for all touchscreen tablets and smartphones otherwise at a lower $15 Prime shipped in various colorways.

Something still more affordable than Apple Pencil that delivers a higher-end experience than the ESR model above is the Logitech Crayon. The latest model for USB-C iPads is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at $55 shipped, down from the regular $70 price tag. Scope out all of the details on this model right here.

ESR Digital Stylus Pen for iPad features:

Magnetic Charging: fully supports wireless charging on all iPads with a magnetic connector, so you can enjoy a faster, more convenient way to power up; included Pencil charger for iPads without magnetic charging

Smooth and Precise: draw and write with smooth complete lines, no lag, and perfect precision, as naturally as you would with a real pen or pencil on paper; doesn’t need to be paired via Bluetooth, so you can start creating right away

Dual Active/Capacitive Ends: get the best of both worlds with an active nib on one end, for precise writing and drawing, and a capacitive tip on the other, for easier swiping and clicking

Tilt Sensitivity: create thicker lines and beautifully realistic shading by tilting the angle of the nib while resting your hand comfortably on the screen thanks to full palm rejection support

