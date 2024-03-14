Fujifilm is launching its latest instant camera. The new Instax Mini 99 isnâ€™t quite as capable as some other high-end releases, but it does offer far more control over your photos than those that have come before it.

A far more advanced offering than anything else in Fujifilmâ€™s existing Instax Mini lineup, the new Mini 99 steps up to offer five different ways to adjust your photos. Thereâ€™s the ability to control everything from brightness and shooting modes to vignette and focus settings. And because this is a Fujifilm release, the company is flexing its usual color effects, too. There are six of these effects that are achieved with LEDs inside of the camera, including Faded Green, Warm Tone, Light Blue, Soft Magenta, Sepia, and Light Leak.

Thereâ€™s also a rudimentary exposure compensation dial via the Brightness Control options that lets you switch between two levels of light and darkness. That comes joined by four different shooting modes that further tailor the experience. Indoor Mode helps capture scenes in low-light situations. Sports Mode puts an emphasis on an increased shutter speed to capture action shots. Double Exposure Mode combines two images into one for fun effects. Bulb Mode brings in some extra light for a brightened effect on your shot.

Itâ€™s also not just that Fujifilm lets you use all of those adjustments when snapping instant photos, either. Itâ€™s that the new Instax Mini 99 has physical controls for all of it. There are two dials at the top for locking in the look of your shot, bringing over all of the tactile perks offered by Fujifilmâ€™s new X100VI.

If you were afraid that any of those upgrades would mean that Fujifilm is ditching the classic retro aesthetic, then youâ€™re in luck. The Mini 99 still delivers the kind of old school vibes that youâ€™d expect from the rest of the Instax Mini lineup. It has a monochrome black design with a vinyl-textured grip on one side.

You can now pre-order the Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 Instant Camera via B&H. It sells for $199.95 and is expected to begin shipping next month in April.

