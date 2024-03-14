Pokémon’s new Twilight Masquerade TCG set is themed around Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

The next Pokémon TCG expansion set is being announced today. Just before Temporal Forces officially launches at the end of the month, the company is already turning its attention to the next set of cards – Masquerade. This upcoming set moves its focus over to some new additions to the franchise from the recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Pokémon Twilight Masquerade isn’t due out until later this summer, but the Pokémon Company is already taking the wraps off what to expect. Things are a little bit unorthodox, too. Normally, the company keeps things between the trading card game and its video games separate. There’s some synergy with keeping both in the same era – like how we’re in the 9th Generation run for both right now.

But the newest set is focusing in to target everything new with the DLC from Scarlet and Violet. Pokémon Twilight Masquerade includes some all-new cards based around the first half of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion for the Switch game. It puts Okidogi, Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and other new additions to the franchise from The Teal Mask DLC into the card game for the first time.

With Okidogi specifically, the Pokémon is actually going to be appearing as four different Tera Pokémon EX releases – Grass, Fire, Water and Fighting types. Each comes based on its four different masks in the game. There’s also a new companion card, Ogre’s Mask, that allows players to swap between any of the Ogerpon EX cards.

The new Pokémon Twilight Masquerade TCG expansion also continues some other trends we’ve seen from the Scarlet and Violet era of the card game. There’s the second batch of ACE SPEC cards after being reintroduced in Temporal Forces, which includes six new cards. EX cards also continue to take the spotlight, as do Tera Pokémon with their type adjustments in tow.

Additional noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

Six ACE SPEC rare Trainer and Special Energy cards

Seven Pokémon ex and seven Tera Pokémon ex

21 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Six hyper rare gold etched cards

The latest addition to the Scarlet and Violet era of the trading card game will be its eighth expansion. You can buy Pokémon Twilight Masquerade TCG packs starting later this summer on May 24. As per usual, the flagship product will be the Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box, which comes with two additional booster packs and one additional illustration rare-style promo card featuring the Pokémon Center logo.

Hands-on with other new Pokémon TCG expansions:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!