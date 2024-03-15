Here is a first look at the upcoming 3,700-piece LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons set

While we’re expected to officially get a reveal of the new LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set next Tuesday, I am here to spoil some of the fun. Tonight, the newest LEGO Ideas set has leaked, and now you can get a first look. I’ve been waiting to officially show you this model since it was first approved to be an official kit well over a year ago, and now it’s here!

Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro are thinking outside the box about how to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons. The quest has led them to the likes of LEGO and the resulting collaboration that has been in the works for over 17 months. But now, after quite a few teases on social media drumming up hype for the set, it’s finally here.

The big surprise from today’s reveal is that we’re actually getting to see the model. I’ve been reporting for months now on just what to expect from the LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons set – mainly just how different it’ll be now that it included an extra 700 pieces – but now we actually get to see it. Oh, and we actually have the official name, too! It will be revealed as LEGO Ideas 21348 Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale.

Enter the 56th LEGO Ideas creation, set number 21348. It stacks up to 3,745 pieces and assembles the kind of mighty medieval stronghold you’d expect to see in a fantasy role-playing game. Today’s reveals comes from LEGO builder Pick-A-Penguin over on Instagram, who got the set early!

Alongside the actual model, the new LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set includes a handful of minifigures, as well as creatures for them to do battle with. We only have two photos to share from the builder who got the set ahead of Tuesday’s reveal. There are six different minifigures for different adventurers. The kit also includes a Beholder, as well as the Displacer Beast. We also get a small glimpse of a brick-built Gelatinous cube and the Owlbear.

The new LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons set (21348) will be launching on April 1. It debuts with a $359.99 price tag. Tonight’s reveal comes just after the company put up a countdown to the official reveal of the set. That timer is still slated to end on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. EST. That’s when we’ll be able to share some higher resolution photos, unless those end up leaking ahead of time.

Down below you can see how the fan-submitted model looked. The big difference is that the LEGO Group’s official model is giving a lot more love to the dragon itself. The rest of the castle actually looks pretty similar, just a bit more scaled down. We mentioned there is an extra 700 pieces, and it looks like that is largely going towards the dragon. It’s also now a red dragon, versus the more muted colors of the original creation.

The upcoming Dungeons and Dragons set is also going to launch alongside an exclusive gift with purchase. RPG fans will note that a mimic isn’t clearly included in the set, and that is because the LEGO Group is planning to add that in with a freebie set. The upcoming 6510864 set is going to be a brick-built mimic that while not a minifigure-scale version, will be a larger model. It’ll only be available for those who score the LEGO Ideas 21348 Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set.

Alongside the main LEGO Ideas set and the gift with purchase, the collaboration will be continuing over to a Collectible Minifigure Series based around Dungeons and Dragons. The lineup will debut later this fall as a second installment of the 50th anniversary action and will include 12 different characters from the role-playing game. That includes Tieflings, druids, bars, and even the Mindflayer.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Dungeons and Dragons Collectible Minifigure Series. Each of the blind box LEGO figures will sell for $4.99, and includes a minifigure alongside a fittingly-themed accessory.

Tiefling Sorcerer with Red Baby Dragon

Golden Dragonborn Paladin with Shield

Tasha the With Queen with Cauldron

White Aarakocra Ranger with Dog

Mindflayer with Intellect Devourer

Dwarf Barbarian with Axe

Strahd von Zarovich with Sword

Githyanki Warlock with Knife

Halfling Druid with Bird

Halfling Bard with Lute

Lady of Pain with Cube

Szass Tam with Skull

