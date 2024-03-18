Android game and app deals: Romancing SaGa3, SaGa SCARLET, Hydro Coach, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now up for grabs courtesy of Google Play. We are also tracking the Google Pixel 8 Pro at a new all-time low as well as the Google Pixel Buds Pro, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like SaGa SCARLET GRACE, Romancing SaGa3, Delivery From the Pain, Endurance, Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Belga Light – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Kamsa Squircle – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Kumza – Squircle Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- BlossomLine – Pink Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Goody Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $30)
- Romancing SaGa3 $6.50 (Reg. $22)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $5 (Reg. $18)
- Delivery From the Pain $3 (Reg. $5)
- Atom RPG $4.50 (Reg. $8.50)
- Endurance $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Heavenly Skies $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Planets Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Water Tracker: Hydro Coach PRO $10 (Reg. $40)
More Android app deals still live:
- Red Carpet – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Despotism 3k $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Counter Terrorist Agency $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- 911 Operator $2 (Reg. $6.50)
- 112 Operator $2.50 (Reg. $8)
- To the Moon $3 (Reg. $5)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 3 $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Purrfect Apawcalypse $2 (Reg. $4)
- RPG Silver Nornir $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Infinite Links $2 (Reg. $8)
- Three Kingdoms Last Warlord $7 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Lady $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- WiFi Analyzer Pro – WiFi Test $1 (Reg. $2)
SaGa SCARLET GRACE features:
The Firebringer, a fallen god and bane of humanity, has wrought havoc on the world since his exile. Mankind constructed an Empire with a singular purpose: engage the Firebringer and his fiends in battle to defend humanity. After a millennia of fighting, the Firebringer has finally been defeated, and the Empire is left without purpose, spurring rebellion.
