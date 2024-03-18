Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Breaking Point gameplay and first impressions [Video]

Battlefield Season 7 is right around the corner, and like most updates, EA/Dice invited members of the press and creators to take a sneak peek and try out what’s coming up in a “capture event.” While we couldn’t try out everything that will be released throughout the full season, we did get to try the new maps, and most of the new weapons, and get a feel for some of the other core changes made to gameplay coming in Battlefield 2042 Season 7. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

With every new season, two of the biggest questions are, “What’s the new map?” And, “What new weapons are there?” Season 7 is delivering on both fronts with a brand new map called Haven, located in Chile, and the return of the Stadium portion of Hour Glass in its own stand-alone option.

New map: Haven

One of the highlights of Season 7 is the brand new map, Haven. Set in Chile, this urban-themed area has destructible buildings and plenty of tight areas that lead to intense fights. Dice referenced classic Battlefield maps like Arica Harbor as inspiration I think that’s evident throughout the map.

Some of the buildings and objective points in Rush were reminiscent of Arica harbor with M-coms tucked into the back of stores with three-story buildings flanking them.

We were able to play a few rounds of Conquest and Rush on the map. In these capture events, it’s only a few real players and the lobbies are then filled up with bots so it can be hard to get a complete view of how the gameplay will pan out when the map is released but the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

It’s smaller than most of the launch maps and as such the only vehicles available in conquest were a tank, a little bird helicopter, and the EBLC-RAM. I wish I would have remembered that there were in-map anti-air turrets because an ace heli pilot on the opposing team can be hard to deal with here.

Rush was a lot of fun but hard to get an accurate grasp of the balance of the map. There are lots of ways to move, reposition, and flank. Buildings provide plenty of angles to get a jump on opponents but the spawn points felt too far away from the objectives at times when defending. I’m excited to see how it plays with a full lobby of real players, though.

Battlefield 2042 Season 7: Video

Upcoming Stadium map

When Dice started to make sweeping changes to some of its launch maps, a portion of Hour Glass was removed to bring the action closer together. The stadium portion was a close-quarters playground and many players were sad to see it go.

For Season 7, Dice brought it back as its dedicated map. Unfortunately, it wasn’t available to try during the capture event. While the season launches next week, EA hasn’t stated when this will be released during the season.

battlefield 2042 season 7: New Weapons

As with most seasons, Battlefield 2042 Season 7 brings a few new weapons but not all were available for testing during the playtest. When released, Season 7 will bring the AK-5C assault rifle, SCZ-3 SMG, and the Predator SRAW missile launcher.

Coming later in the season will be the DFR-Strife LMG and the XFAD-4 DRAUGR bomber.

AK-5C

The one that I spent the most time with, though was the AK-5C AR. With high-power rounds, it felt like a slightly faster, slightly weaker version of the BSV-M that I typically run. It felt accurate and relatively powerful. I can see myself using this weapon a lot when Season 7 is released.

SCZ-3 SMG

The new SCZ-3 SMG was also fun to use and a popular choice. There are lots of different attachments to try out on this with the drum mags with both standard and high-power rounds as well as an assortment of suppressors.

It was deadly up close and effective at medium ranges as well. The large drum magazines make it capable of facing multiple opponents before needing to reload.

Predator SRAW

Returning to the Battlefield in Season 7 is the SRAW missile launcher. Fans might remember that this is a wire-guided missile that can be controlled. I still can’t get the hang of it. While it doesn’t take a lock-on, you have to control this missile the entire way to hit a moving target. Perhaps I was just up against operators who are very good at countering such weapons but it would not be my launcher of choice.

Upcoming features: DFR Strife LMG + Stealth bomber

Debuting later on in Battlefield 2042 Season 7 will be the all-new DFR Strife LMG. It joins an extensive list of weapons with belt-fed ammo but this one promises increased mobility that it similar to an assault rifle. Will it feel like an AK with a massive magazine? Or will it be too weak to be effective?

EA also teased the new XFAD-4 DRAUGR bomber that, by the looks of the Season 7 trailer, can also enter a stealth mode with some active camouflage. Large bombers like this have been a part of older Battlefield titles and it will be interesting to see how it merges into gameplay in Battlefield 2042.

battlefield 2042 Season 7: Battle pass

A new season also means an all-new battle pass with plenty of free unlocks but the unique ones will require a premium battle pass. There are some neat weapon skins in this one.

9to5Toys’ Take

A new season is always a good time to jump back in and see what’s new with Battlefield 2042. Additionally, if you’re still curious and haven’t bought the game, there will be free-to-play days from March 21-24. This is a great way to jump in and see if it’s something you’d like to play more of.

I’ve been enjoying the recent updates of Battlefield 2042 with smaller, more infantry-focused maps. Redacted from the previous season and Haven from Season 7 are both different than the large, open maps that were released at launch and have been reworked already.

