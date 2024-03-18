Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner falls to $124 (Save $76), more from $174

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 600 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner with two 2.0Ah batteries for $123.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $200, it began 2023 with a discount to $145 before quickly rising back to its MSRP. Throughout the rest of the year it saw regular discounts, often once per month to higher varying prices until September and December saw a return to the $145 rate it began at. Since 2024 began, it has been slowly trickling down past the 2023 low, with today’s deal coming in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $4 above the all-time low from 2022.

With ten times more pressure than a garden hose, this pressure washer offers 600 PSI at a 0.8 GPM flow rate for your more routine cleaning efforts like grills, cars, windows, furniture, boats, campers, and more. Equipped with two 2.0Ah batteries that are compatible with Greenworks’ other 20V tools, it has a longer runtime than other models like it. With a simple drop of the washer’s hose into a fresh water source of your choosing, you’ll be good to go. Its nozzle features five settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, a 40-degree wider cleaning radius, and a loose spray function. Also includes a charger, soap applicator, and a wash glove.

More Greenworks pressure washers seeing discounts:

For the cheapest current option that has the most kick, check out ongoing deal for the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that comes with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. And be sure to also check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, water heaters, and more.

Greenworks 24V 600 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner features:

Industries Most Powerful Power Cleaner. Provides up to 600-PSI and 0.8 GPM

(2) 2.0 Ah USB Batteries & Charger also included + Microfiber Cleaning Glove

Ideal for cleaning grills, cars , windows, outdoor furniture, boats, campers, and more

Ultimate Portability with 20′ Siphon Hose. Draw water from any fresh water source or connect with a regular garden hose

3 Year Limited Tool & Battery Warranty

