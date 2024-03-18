LEGO’s new Creator 3-in-1 2024 sets see first discounts from $16 (Save 20%)

LEGO’s new collection of Creator 2024 sets are on sale for the very first time today. The whole new lineup of 3-in-1 models that launched back in January are now 20% off at Amazon. Easily the most popular of these sets is the new Wild Safari Animals at $51.99 shipped. This drops from $65 for the first and only time as a $13 discount. It assembles a 780-piece set that is mainly based around a giraffe. There are also two other builds, including a pair of gazelles and a buildable lion. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then shop all the other deals from $16.

All of the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 sets have enough pieces included to create one of these different designs. Instructions are included in the box for each of the different models, but you can only make one at a time. Still, these kits are great options for younger builders or just anyone who wants something that isn’t a Star Wars spaceship, a recreation of some MCU scene, or a video game-inspired model.

LEGO 2024 Creator 3-in-1 sets on sale:

As for everything else new from LEGO as of late, March just saw spring start off with a collection of all-new creations. We broke down everything that’s new for the month in our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

LEGO Wild Safari Animals set features:

Kids can enjoy imaginative play with these safari animal figures, including a giraffe toy with posable legs, long neck, tail and ears, standing next to a small brick-built tree and a flamingo toy. Each of the 3 models make for attractive display items once playtime is over. This LEGO set offers kids a world of play possibilities with 3 different animal toys to build using the same bricks. They can build a posable giraffe toy with a tree and a flamingo toy. Then, they can rebuild it into 2 posable gazelle toys, a mother with her calf, plus 2 bushes. Or, they can build a lion toy with a tree and a butterfly.

