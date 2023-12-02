Tons of LEGO 2024 sets reveals: Creator, City, Minecraft, Ninjago, DREAMZzz, and more

After already getting a look at some of the more popular themes like LEGO Star Wars, Technic, and Marvel, there’s now a whole bunch of other 2024 sets being revealed for the first time. Including Creator, City, DREAMZzz, and Ninjago sets, we break down what’s new coming in 2024.

Creator

First up for the new LEGO 2024 sets, we have one of the most inventive themes – Creator. It’s normally a theme that gets overlooked by some of the licensed builds out there, but now is really taking the spotlight with some pretty incredible models. We know of ten sets hitting store shelves in the first few months of next year, which range from a buildable giraffe to roller skates and even an astronaut.

All of the different sets from the LEGO Creator 2024 lineup are part of the company’s 3-in-1 collection. It’s three models in one set that allow you to re-assemble the pieces into some similarly-themed builds. 9to5Toys is still waiting on part counts for all of the sets, as well as prices for most of them. But here’s the full list so far!

31145 Red Dragon: $9.99

31146 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter

31147 Retro Camera: $19.99

31155 Hamster

31156 Ukelele

31157 Peacock

31148 Roller Skate: $29.99

31149 Watering Can with Flowers: $29.99

31150 Animal Safari: $64.99

31152 Astronaut in Space: $49.99

City

City is also taking the spotlight in 2024 with some space-themed sets that are patricianly exciting. Just like how we saw the Technic sets take a more futuristic approach to space travel, the City theme is tapping in with some kits inspired by NASA concept art. It’s a really fun way to mix up the City theme with something that’s still realistic in a way that Star Wars and other fictional themes aren’t, but that’s certainly a bit more out there as far as the vehicle designs and builds go.

As of now, 9to5Toys can share eight of the upcoming LEGO City 2024 sets. There’s a pretty solid mix of affordable and expensive creations, but my favorite has to be the Modular Space Station. This build attaches eight different modules onto the outside of a ring, creating a very unique set that really encompasses how different the who collection is for next year. Dare I say that we’re getting some Interstellar vibes this year.

60428 Space Construction Mech: $9.99

60429 Spaceship and Asteroid Discovery: $19.99

60430 Interstellar Spaceship: $19.99

60431 Space Rover with Aliens: $29.99

60432 Command Rover and Crane Loader

60433 Modular Space Station: $99.99

60434 Space Base and Rocket Launchpad: $139.99

30663 Space Hoverbike: $4.99

There’s also some other non-space sets joining the LEGO City 2024 sets.

60399 Race Car: $9.99

60400 Go-Kart and Drivers: $9.99

60401 Construction Steam Roller: $9.99

60404 Burger Van: $9.99

60406 Race Car and Car Carrier Truck: $29.99

60411 Fire Rescue Helicopter: $9.99

60413 Fire Rescue Plane: $49.99

60438 Sailboat: Unknown price

Minecraft

Minecraft is back this year with four new sets for 2024, as well. These are the same kind of delightful models that we’ve seen in the past, bringing some different mobs and animals from the game into your own brick-built world. I adore the kits this year, and love that we’re getting some more Minecraft Dungeons love from the LEGO Group, too.

Here’s a breakdown of the LEGO Minecraft 2024 sets, but we don’t have prices or part counts to share just yet.

21257 The Devourer Showdown

21254 The Turtle Beach House

The Nether Portal Ambush

21251 Steve’s Desert Expedition

Ninjago

Ninjago is keeping the steam for 2024 going with its own collection of sets as part of the Dragon Rising arc. We can show off photos for 11 different creations coming out next year right now. There’s the usual mix of different types of models, but mechs this year in particular are really taking the spotlight.

One of the main elements of the LEGO Ninjago 2024 sets this time around is the mix and match feature for some of the core mechs. Each one has a themed design around the Ninja who pilots it, but they’re all effectively build around the same frame. So you can take the firey arms from Kai’s mech and pair them with the rocky legs from Cole’s mech. It’s a pretty fun design choice if you ask me, and pairs nicely with some of the larger sets from the theme.

Here’s a breakdown on the LEGO Ninjago 2024 sets.

71801 Kai’s Rising Dragon Strike: $9.99

71802 Nya’s Rising Dragon Strike: $9.99

71803 Arin’s Rising Dragon Strike: $9.99

71804 Arin’s Battle Mech: $19.99

71805 Jay’s Mech Battle Pack: $19.99

71806 Cole’s Elemental Battle Mech: $19.99

71807 Sora’s Elemental Tech Mec: $19.99

71808 Kai’s Elemental Fire Mech: $29.99

71809 Egalt the Master Dragon: $69.99

71815 Kai’s Source Dragon Battle: Unknown price

71817 Lloyd’s Elemental Power Mech: $29.99

DREAMZzzz

DREAMZzz is back in 2024! We weren’t sure how the reception to the LEGO Group’s newest theme was going to go, but there’s now a second wave of sets out next year. The quirky designs continue across five upcoming creations. I’m personally a big fan of how much they’re leaning into the 2-in-1 design aspect, making the different ways you can reimagine the base set a bit more extreme compared to the original wave’s.

Here’s all of the LEGO DREAMZzz sets for 2024:

71477 Sandman’s Tower

71472 Izzie’s Narwhal Hot-Air Balloon

71475 Mr. Oz’s Space Car

71476 Zoey and Zian the Cat-Owl

71471 Mateo’s Off-Road Car

Monkie Kid

Last up, there’s Monkie Kid. We can show three sets right now, each of which keep up the theme’s Chinese influence with some traditional-meets-science fiction designs.

80053 Mei’s Dragon Mech

80050 Creative Vehicles

80051 Monkie Kid’s Mini Mech

