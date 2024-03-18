TCL’s 85-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV with AirPlay 2 lands at new $1,700 low ($700 off)

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the best price yet on the 2023 model TCL 85-inch Class QM8 Q-Class mini-LED QLED 4K HDR Smart Google TV for $1,699.99 shipped. Regularly $2,400 at Best Buy, this is up to $700 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one is also now at a new Amazon all-time low at $100 below the previous best price we tracked. You’re also looking at one of the more affordable 85-inch mini-LED displays that also delivers some notable higher-end specs like a native 120Hz panel, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Head below for more details.

This is an oversized mini-LED 4K (2160p) display with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and full array local dimming. There’s a voice control remote as well as a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, one USB port, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and more.

For something more modest in the home theater display space, check out today’s deal on TCL’s 75-inch Q6 smart Google TV down at $600. This one won’t deliver the higher-end specs of the model above, but it is a more than notable price and a new Amazon all-time low. Speaking of which, we also just spotted the 50-inch TCLClass S4 4K LED Smart Google TV at its best price ever as well – you can land this one down at $238 shipped via Amazon right now.

Scope out the first deal on LG’s unique new StanbyME Go briefcase monitor too.

TCL QM8 mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details. TCL’s High Brightness ULTRA Direct LED Backlight produces up to 2,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. MINI-LED ULTRA with up to 2300+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!