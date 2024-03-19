New Amazon low delivers 15W Qi2 charging with ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stand at $68 (Reg. $90)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its new ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station from $68.39 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price tag. This model launched on Amazon at $130 earlier this month, but actually carries a $90 MSRP and is now much lower than that. Today’s deal lands at about $8 under the first deal price and delivers a new Amazon all-time low in the process. You’re looking at ESR’s latest MagSafe stand featuring the new Qi2 charging standard designed to deliver true certified 15W power to iPhone. But with the 3-in-1 setup here, you’ll also score a removable Made for Apple Watch charger and a wireless charging pad in the base for AirPods and the like. More details below.

Alongside the 15W MagSafe wireless charging for iPhone 12 through 15 on this model, it features that heads-up stand design that carries your handset on an adjustable MagSafe pad that supports both portrait and landscape orientations on the desktop. ESR also says it has an upgraded second-generation Apple-certified Apple Watch charger that neatly connects to the back of the stand but can also be removed and used in your MacBook or anywhere else with a USB-C port. Today’s deal is available on both the white and black models.

And while we are talking Qi2 action, yesterday morning we spotted some new all-time lows on Anker’s latest solutions as well. You’ll find a range of different chargers sporting the new power standard, including its 2- and 3-in-1 models, power banks, and more. All of the details are waiting for you right here.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Certified Fast Charging: Officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging gives you safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds

MagSafe Charger 3 in 1: Power all 3 of your essential Apple devices together, declutter your desk or nightstand, and de-stress your daily charge at home, office and during travel. Compatible for MagSafe charging station support iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1.

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified. No matter how many times the watch OS is upgraded, it provides safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!