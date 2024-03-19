LEGO’s Tales of the Space Age set assembles four out-of-this-world display pieces at $40

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on the new LEGO Ideas Tales of The Space Age set. This out-of-this-world model just launched last year with a $50 price tag, and now it’s dropping to $42 shipped. We previously saw it at $42.50 over the holidays last year, and today’s offer now lands at the second-best price yet at within $0.50 of the all-time low. We break down what to expect from the set below the fold, or you can get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

LEGO’s Tales of the Space Age set is one of the latest Ideas creations to hit the scene. The more display-worthy creation take a more retro approach to turning bricks into a collectible, stacking up to four different scenes from amongst the stars. Each of these builds arrive as postcard-sized works of art that depict everything from a cluster of comets soaring through the sky to Martian terrain, retro rockets blasting off into space, and even the ambient atmosphere of a planet resting beneath a ring of a glowing green celestial body.

The builds have 3D elements to them that can be hung up on display or just showed off up on a shelf. It’s such a neat set for those who want to get into LEGO but aren’t swayed by the massive Star Wars vehicles, flowers, and other more collectible builds.

The start of the month also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets launch to kick off February. There’s a whole assortment of display-worthy models just now hitting store shelves, including the very first Dune set – the Ornithopter – as well as the latest from LEGO Ideas and much more. We break down everything that’s new in our latest buyers guide feature.

More on the LEGO Tales of the Space Age set:

Turn off your thrusters and let your mind drift into space with this LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age (21340) creative building set. It features 4 connectible brick-built 3D postcards, each depicting scenes inspired by 1980s sci-fi myths, movies, books and posters. Create cool minimalist LEGO brick representations of an observatory for viewing comets and shooting stars, a moon base and lunar eclipse, a shuttle blasting through space, and a black hole.

