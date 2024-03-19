Android game and app deals: Forager, Little Big Workshop, Purrfect Apawcalypse, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope out today’s offers on Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 item finders as well as its S Pen and Motorola razr/+ folding smartphones, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Forager, Little Big Workshop, Purrfect Apawcalypse, The Fox in the Forest, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Forager features:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. – Gather, collect and manage resources.

– Craft useful items & structures.

– Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore.

– Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints.

– Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons!

– Achieve anything you want! The choice is yours, you set your own goals to work towards!

