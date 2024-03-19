Logitech’s latest G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse falls to new all-time low at $137

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. This new gaming mouse first hit the scene back in September with a list of notable upgrades over its predecessor. Now, it drops to $136.81 shipped as one of the first and only price cuts so far – but the real highlight is it’s the best price cut so far. That lets you take nearly 15% off the new and improved gaming mouse from its usual $160 going rate. We’ve seen a few $5 or less discounts last fall, but this is the first real chance to save.

The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 arrives with the same focus as the original – deliver as lightweight a gaming mouse as possible without sacrificing on the features. And in our hands-on review, we determined that it’s exactly what Logitech has accomplished. This time around, there’s an even lighter design that shaves off 3 grams, as well as a new HERO 2 sensor for improved performance. Throw in hybrid optical and mechanical switches for the buttons, as well as a USB-C port on the front to complete the refresh.

Although if you don’t need the latest and greatest, the original is still a pretty compelling battlestation upgrade. The first Logitech G Pro X Superlight now sells for $110 on Amazon and is a better deal than the newer counterpart if you don’t need all of the adjustments. I still use the first version myself when it comes to PC gaming.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 features:

A pro gaming icon—now faster and more precise; it is designed in collaboration with the world’s leading esports pros and engineered to win. LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches enable pro-level precision, reliability and ultralow latency optical actuation with a crisp, tactile click. HERO 2 features tracking over 500+ IPS, up to 32,000 DPI and precise sensor calibration with zero smoothing, acceleration or filtering

