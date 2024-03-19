WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch cordless chainsaw falls to $99 ($51 off), more from $76

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw for $98.89 shipped. Down from its usual $150, it saw regular discounts over 2023, with one often occurring every one to two months and the lowest of them dropping costs to $94 during early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 34% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked in the last two years – just $10 above the all-time low from 2021. Weighing only 6.2 pounds and equipped with a 10-inch bar and chain that automatically adjusts tension levels to their optimal points, this compact chainsaw puts far less strain on your arms while working – equal to holding a 2L soda. Its 2.0Ah battery is compatible across the WORX PowerShare ecosystem, allowing you to interchange batteries between 20V, 40V, and 80V cordless tools. It even has a battery indicator that tells you at a glance how much juice is left for the tasks at hand. Also includes charger and sheath with purchase.

If you’re looking to clean the winter grime away, check out the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that comes with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. And be sure to also check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. You can also head to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, water heaters, and more.

WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch Cordless Chainsaw features:

[FAST, CLEAN CUTS] This cordless 20V PowerShare chain saw is as fast and powerful as anything in its class. And with no gas and no cord, there’s much less muss and fuss

[AUTO-CHAIN TENSION] The automatic, tool-free chain tension system ensures you’ll always have the correct tension for the job at hand

[SAME BATTERY, EXPANDABLE POWER] The same battery powers over 75plus 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

[AUTO-CHAIN LUBRICATION] The automatic chain lubrication system not only makes for smoother, more efficient cuts, it extends the life of the tool. And the oil level indicator lets you know exactly where you stand

[COMPACT, LIGHTWEIGHT] It weighs 6.2 lbs., about as much as a 2-Liter bottle of soda. You’ll work longer, with less strain

[A FAST CHAIN SPEED] 12.5 ft/s. will tear through any reasonably sized log or branch. That speed, combined with our auto-tension and auto-oil systems, and the overall lightweight design, makes for one smooth saw experience

[PLENTY OF JUICE] These are the same batteries we use on our Jawsaw and in our lawnmowers. They’re powerful enough for those, and powerful enough for a chainsaw

