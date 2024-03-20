All-time lows land on Anker’s new Prime power banks and chargers from $50

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now discounting the entire lineup of Anker Prime chargers and power banks. It’s the latter category that’s really taking the spotlight, as the 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank drops to $124.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $180 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $55 off. We last saw it on sale at $153, and now you can save another $28. The new Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of the popular PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a larger battery alongside a 250W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. I just personally took a hands-on look at the experience in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you just need an at-home charger, then Anker’s new Prime 240W USB-C Charging Station at $103.99 is worth a look. It’s a new all-time low like the power bank above and drops from the usual $200 price tag. It’s not only $96 off, but also an extra $26 under our previous mention. This is one of my personal favorite chargers on the market, and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at why.

Anker’s new 240W Power Station launched last fall as one of its most capable chargers to date. That total 240W of juice can be leveraged across four different devices, thanks to a trio of USB-C slots and a USB-A port for good measure. Anker’s own in-house charging tech like its ActiveShield 2.0 monitoring adds a little peace of mind for not overheating when maxing out its capacity, and comes joined by ports that can automatically handle charging plugged in devices at their maximum rate.

A pair of other chargers in the Anker Prime lineup are also on sale today. While not nearly 50% off like the 240W model above, a pair of smaller offerings that plug right into the wall are both at 25% off thanks to some on-page coupons. Each one of these models has a 3-port design that packs in a pair of USB-C outputs as well as a USB-A slot. There’s just two different power allotments to choose from, with two different price tags to match.

Anker 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank features:

Powered by the latest PD 3.1 technology, the power bank comes with 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port to deliver up to 250W of power. Boost your MacBook Pro 16″ (M2 Pro) to 50% in just 28 minutes. The power bank is the size of a soda can with a capacity of 27,650mAh and can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) 1.28 times or an iPhone 14 approximately 4.67 times. Please know that this power bank is 99.54Wh, which meets the requirements of the TSA(<100Wh) to be taken on airplanes as carry-on baggage.

