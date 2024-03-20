Amazon launches massive PopSockets sale with Pokémon grips, cases, wallets, and more from $8

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon has kicked of a wide-ranging PopSockets event starting from just $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One notable option here comes by way of the brand’s latest MagSafe iPhone Grips starting from $19.99 Prime shipped. While you will find the previous-generation adhesive models going for under $10, the newer grips deliver simple MagSafe connections you can remove when you want to stick your phone on a magnetic charger and the like. Regularly $30, this is 33% off and the lowest price we can find – many of the designs are at the lowest prices we have tracked since Black Friday. There are clear models as well as some with more premium enameled finishes, Marvel models, and even the latest Pokémon variants. You can get a closer look at the latest releases in our launch coverage and head below for more PopSockets Big Spring Sale deals.

You can browse through the entire PopSockets Big Spring Sale deals right here. The deals kick off from $8 Prime shipped and include a massive selection of different designs on the brand’s iPhone grips as well as cases and its PopWallet models. Just be sure to keep a close on eye on which models include the magnetic function if you’re looking to land one of the newer MagSafe-ready solutions.

The Big Spring Sale is now alive and rolling with price drops across a massive collection of product categories. You’ll find deals on everything from Apple Watches and Samsung smartphones to smart home gear, and loads of Amazon’s in-house tech. All of the highlights are waiting over in our Big Spring Sale deal hub – it will be updated throughout the week as more and more price drops land for the March discount event.

PopSockets MagSafe Phone Grip features:

Our phone grip compatible with MagSafe we call a “PopGrip” securely attaches to your MagSafe-compatible case for maximum grip and kickstand capabilities

Wirelessly charge your phone by simply sliding off the magnetic PopSocket and setting on a wireless charging pad

Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, avoid phone drops, and use as a phone stand on-the-go

Pop Grip compatible with MagSafe is compatible with PopSocket cases and mounts for MagSafe and non-PopSocket cases for MagSafe

Strong built-in magnets securely attach the cell phone holder grip to MagSafe-compatible cases

