Rare deals on Apogee’s world-class recording interfaces up to $200 off starting from $199

$200 off From $199
Apogee Black Friday sale

As part of its Big Spring Sale, the official Apogee Amazon storefront is now offering some notable and relatively rare price drops on its world-class recording interfaces. Apogee, for those unfamiliar, is a brand used the world over in professional recording studios and its home studio gear bridges the gap with pro-grade digital converters that deliver some of the best sounding recordings for your mics, guitars, synthesizers, drum machines, and more. One notable deal here has one of the brand’s more affrodbale solutions, known as the Apogee Boom audio interface, marked down to $199 shipped. Originally $299, it now carries a regular price at $249 and is now an additional $50 off to match the lowest price we have tracked. Take a deep dive into what this machine can bring to your home studio in our hands-on review and head below for more. 

The Apogee Boom delivers a striking purple design and, for me, some of the best sounding AD/DA conversion tech for the price (especially with today’s deal). You’re looking at one of the most affordable ways to bring home one of the brand’s 24bit/192kHz balanced mic/line/instrument combi inputs, which sits alongside a 1.4-inch jack for guitars, keyboards, synths, and more. Joining speaker outputs and a headphone jack, it can also leverage the brand’s DSP processing by way of its Apogee ECS Channel Strip. 

For folks looking to take it up a notch, the Apogee Symphony Desktop Pro Audio Interface with a touch-screen display is also seeing a solid $200 price drop today. Now down at $1,295 shipped from the regular $1,495, this is within $40 of the Black Friday offer and one of the lowest we have ever tracked. Highlight features include 24bit/192kHz digital audio, a pair of mic preamps, FET instrument input, Apogee Alloy Mic Preamp Emulation, Built-in DSP processing of Apogee FX Plugins, Dynamic , two balanced 1/4″ Outputs, two assignable headphone outputs (1/4″, and 1/8″), and optical digital I/O (ADAT, S/PDIF). 

Just be sure to also check out our hands-on review of the new Gen 4 Focusrite Scarlett interfaces from $140 – they are also quite fantastic for the price. 

Apogee Boom audio interface features:

  • Stand Out with Superior Sound Quality: For almost four decades, Apogee has been perfecting the art of analog recording in the digital world. Boom features premium AD/DA components and sample rates up to 24bit/192kHz that will open you up to a whole new level of sonic clarity & depth. No audio codecs are used in our audio interfaces.
  • Recording Workflow: Boom is the first usb audio interface in its class to offer hardware DSP. This allows you to power our Symphony ECS Channel Strip plugin on either input or both simultanesouly. Symphony ECS Channel strip gives you access to a 3-Band EQ, compressor, and saturator, all tuned by Bob Clearmountian. Print or monitor with FX from BOOM while you record with zero latency.
  • 2 In – 2 Out: Boom comes with 2 studio quality Inputs (1 balanced mic/line/instrument combi input & 1 balanced ¼” instrument/line input) and 2 outputs. Connect your mic, guitar, or synthesizer to the inputs on the front and your speakers or headphones to the outputs on the back.

