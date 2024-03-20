Save $110 on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip at Amazon low of $590

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $589.99 shipped with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This is down from the usual $700 price tag and matches the Amazon all-time low at $110 off. We have seen it drop $20 lower at other retailers before, but that was just once – well before Black Friday of last year – the last time it was on sale. For comparison, Best Buy currently sells a lower-end model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM sells for $599. That only shows you how good today’s all-time low is, letting you get double the specs for $10 less. Head below for more.

This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, USB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the ASUS model above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $469. It’s down from $649 and, while not as capable of a machine, there’s still $180 in savings alongside its gaming prowess. The savings also carry over to HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, which is the best value around at $139.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is engineered with a striking aesthetic and powerful components for non-stop cloud gaming — with an immersive 144 Hz Full HD display, accurate anti-ghosting keyboard and ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology. The all-new design features a distinctive look that’s both stylish and durable, with exclusive color-blocked WASD keycaps that bring flair to online play. Easy access to 1000+ games through cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Get ready for next-level gaming adventures — with ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!