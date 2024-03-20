Rachio spring deals are now live: Smart hose watering system $78, more up to $90 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeRachioBig Spring Sale
$90+ off From $78
Rachio Smart Hose

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is offering some solid price drops on a range of Rachio smart lawn care and watering systems to prepare you for the warmer weather arriving soon. Alongside some deals on its water controllers for folks with built-in sprinkler systems, we are also tracking a notable deal on its auto-watering solution for those with your typical outdoor hose connections. You can now score its Smart Hose Timer watering system at $78 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see an extremely short-lived offer at $60 last year that might have even been a pricing mistake, today’s deal is otherwise on par with the best we have tracked since its debut in 2023. This package includes the valve you’ll need to attach to your standard outdoor hose as well as the Wi-Fi hub you’ll need for the smart integrations. And all of the details on this automatic watering system are waiting below with the rest of the Big Spring Sale deals. 

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer watering system provides smart control over your watering setup without the need for a built-in sprinkler system. According to Rachio, it takes a “couple minutes” to setup, and you’re ready to go. By way of customization options with the smartphone app, it provides remote control and automated schedule options that leverages Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to preserve energy and bring the bills down. Get more details in our launch coverage and head below for more Rachio deals. 

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event is now in full swing with notable deals to ready your home for spring and summer beyond that. The deals range across just about every product category, from tech and smart home to kitchen and more. Everything will be organized for you in our Spring Sale deal hub right here

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy. 

