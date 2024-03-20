Big Spring PC gaming deals up to 41% off: New Razer keyboard lows, mice, components, more

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon has loads of notable price drops now live on everything from PC components to upgrade your battlestation machine to gaming keyboards, mice, and more. We are tracking up to 41% in savings on gear from brands like Razer, MSI, SteelSeries, CORSAIR, ASUS, and more starting from $25 for folks looking to enhance their PC gaming rig, whether it be internally or with accessories and peripherals. You’ll find all of the Amazon Big Spring Sale PC gaming deals right here, but we have pulled out plenty of highlights and served up some quick links to make things easier down below.
Big Spring Sale PC keyboard deals:
- NEW Razer BlackWidow V4 X Mechanical $110 (Reg. $130)
- NEW Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Gaming$220 (Reg. $250)
- Razer Ornata V3 Gaming $48 (Reg. $70)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Mechanical $140 (Reg. $180)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% optical $90 (Reg. $120)
- CORSAIR K70 PRO mini Wireless Mechanical $94 (Reg. $150+)
- CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical $200 (Reg. $250)
- ASUS gaming keyboards starting from $84.50 (35% off)
- Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless $150 (Reg. $230)
- SteelSeries New Apex 9 TKL $96 (Reg. $140)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical $100 (Reg. $160)
- And even more…
Big Spring Sale PC gaming mice deals:
- Razer Viper V2 Pro HyperSpeed Wireless $100 (Reg. $150)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless $142 (Reg. $160)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired $60 (Reg. $70)
- Razer Cobra Optical Wired $37 (Reg. $40)
- ASUS ROG Harpe Gaming Wireless $100 (Reg. $150)
- ASUS ROG Keris Ultra Lightweight Wired $53 (Reg. $70)
- MSI Clutch GM20 Elite Gaming Mouse $25 (Reg. $40)
- And even more…
Amazon Big Spring Sale PC components, more
- CORSAIR PC components sale from $75 (Up to 33% off)
- Headsets, power supplies, CPU coolers, more
- Plus even more CORSAIR gear right here
- ASUS Components, Monitors and more from $70 (Up to 33% off)
- ASUS Gaming Laptops from $750 (Up to $200 off)
- NEW Lenovo V15 Series Laptop $350 (Reg. $400)
Razer BlackWidow V4 X features:
With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback. Expand the arsenal of commands with a set of easy-access macro keys that can be programmed to peferred playstyle. Pause, play, skip, and tweak everything from brightness to volume for ultimate convenience. With a switch construction that promotes brighter, even lighting, customize each key from over 16.8 million colors and effects—including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games.
