Big Spring PC gaming deals up to 41% off: New Razer keyboard lows, mice, components, more

Justin Kahn -
Best PC Gaming DealsRazerCORSAIRBig Spring Sale
41% off From $25
Razer BlackWidow V4 keyboard

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon has loads of notable price drops now live on everything from PC components to upgrade your battlestation machine to gaming keyboards, mice, and more. We are tracking up to 41% in savings on gear from brands like Razer, MSI, SteelSeries, CORSAIR, ASUS, and more starting from $25 for folks looking to enhance their PC gaming rig, whether it be internally or with accessories and peripherals. You’ll find all of the Amazon Big Spring Sale PC gaming deals right here, but we have pulled out plenty of highlights and served up some quick links to make things easier down below. 

Big Spring Sale PC keyboard deals:

Big Spring Sale PC gaming mice deals:

Amazon Big Spring Sale PC components, more

Razer BlackWidow V4 X features:

With a 1.9mm actuation point requiring just 50g of force, experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time—for precise inputs with satisfying, tactile feedback. Expand the arsenal of commands with a set of easy-access macro keys that can be programmed to peferred playstyle. Pause, play, skip, and tweak everything from brightness to volume for ultimate convenience.  With a switch construction that promotes brighter, even lighting, customize each key from over 16.8 million colors and effects—including dynamic lighting for hundreds of Chroma-integrated games. 

