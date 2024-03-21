All four iOttie Easy One Touch 6 iPhone and Android car mounts hit $21 (Reg. $27)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon now offers all of the new iOttie Easy One Touch 6 car mounts at $20.95 each. There’s four different models for positioning your iPhone and Android smartphone around the cabin of your ride, all of which are at some of the best prices to date. These just launched last fall and have only gone on sale a few times since. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch is the more universal iOttie Dashboard Car Mount at $20.95. This is 22% off the usual $27 going rate and marking the second-best price to date. It’s within $1 of the Black Friday price, too. Head below for more.

The new Easy One Touch 6 collection just launched last year and features a redesigned one-handed mounting system for keeping your iPhone or Android device in view while driving. This model has a suction cup base to stick to your dashboard with a telescoping arm for setting the perfect position. We explore what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, too.

Alongside the dashboard mount, some of the more specialized versions of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 6 series are getting in on the savings. Sporting the same mounting design as we noted above, these swap the suction cup form-factor for some different designs while all landing at the same price tag as we noted above. In some cases, that’s a new all-time low, while others will mean matching the second-best prices yet. We break it all down below.

More on the iOttie Easy One Touch 6 car mounts:

The latest generation of our best-selling car mount, the Easy One Touch 6 Dash and Windshield phone mount combines versatility and convenience. This upgrade features an enhanced button and cradle for wider device and case compatibility. The telescopic arm extends from 5 up to 6.75 inches offering drivers a more customized viewing experience.

