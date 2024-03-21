Android game and app deals: Space Grunts 1 and 2, Stardash, Ashworld, and more

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale rages on, but now it’s time for the Android apps. Today’s collection of the best Google Play deals is now ready to go down below, joining offers on Samsung’s new 2024 TVs, Bose’s Ultra QuietComfort earbuds, and Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+. Highlights of today’s app deals include titles like Space Grunts 1 and 2, Heroes of Loot, Stardash – Remastered, Zenge, Ashworld, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

The year 2476, Earth’s space-federation has been building moon-bases across the galaxy. One of those moon-bases has been sending a distress signal. Space Grunts are a group of intergalactic “problem” solvers, sent to investigate..

You play one, out of a team, of Space Grunts, and your mission is simple: find your way into the moon-base, and figure out what has happened. You’ll have to fight your way through aliens, robots, security drones and base-systems. Find the lower levels of the moon-base, and get to the core of the problems.