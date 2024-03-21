Bose’s Ultra QuietComfort earbuds and headphones from $249 in Big Spring Sale ($50 off)

Justin Kahn
$50 off From $249
Bose new QuietComfort Ultra headphones black friday deals

Alongside deals on its portable Bluetooth speakers, Amazon is now offering some solid offers on the Bose Ultra earbuds and headphones. While the new open-style set is still at full price, we are tracking the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds down at $249 shipped in all three colorways on Amazon. Regularly $299, this is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing from last year and delivers the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the best we have tracked directly on Amazon. Here’s our launch coverage and be sure to hit the jump for more details on the specs and a solid offer on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deliver spatial audio support with 6 hours of listening time before you consider the extra power from the included charging case – there’s also a 20-minute quick charge for up to 2 hours of added listening time. You’ll find the brand’s latest world-class noise cancellation tech here with noise-rejecting microphones for taking calls and the ability to “swap between nine soft eartips and stability bands to find the perfect fit that feels snug and comfortable for those extra-long listening sessions.”

As promised above, Amazon has also marked down the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones to $379 shipped in three colorways. Regularly $429, this is another $50 price drop on par with the Black Friday and holiday offers to match the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The spatial audio support delivers “an immersive experience that makes music feel more real” alongside the brand’s noise cancellation action – “Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode, which combines full noise cancellation and Bose Immersive Audio.” Built-in microphones for taking calls that filter out background noise also site alongside soft ear cushions, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and up to 24 hours of battery life. 

Bose new QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control. Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, plus a 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of additional play time. 

