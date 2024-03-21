Upgrade your content creator/streaming rig with Elgato Key Lights, mics, more from $80 (20% off)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is offering a series of solid price drops on Elgato’s content creator and streaming gear, including everything from microphones and lighting to its popular Stream Decks and more. First up, the Elgato Key Light studio light has now dropped to $139.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this might not seem like the deepest deal at $20 off, but this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This model also originally released at $200 and now carries a $180 MSRP directly from Elgato these days. Hit the jump for more details and the rest of the Big Spring Sale Elgato deals.

The Elgato Key Light delivers 2,800 lumens of studio lighting to your setup, be it for on camera appearances, photography, or otherwise. The opal glass face is said to provide glare-free diffusion by way of 160 OSRAM LEDs and, after connecting to the companion app over Wi-Fi, users can remotely control the light and fine-tune its settings to change the color temperature from “sunset amber to arctic blue” and everything in between.

More Big Spring Sale Elgato deals:

Elgato Key Light features:

Wi-Fi Enabled: switch on/off and fine-tune light settings via the desktop app.

2800 Lumens: illuminate your entire workspace and dim down to a subtle glow.

2900 – 7000 K: change color temperature from sunset amber to arctic blue.

160 OSRAM LEDs: impressively low heat compared to soft boxes.

Opal Glass Face: evenly balanced; glare-free diffusion.

