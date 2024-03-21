Save up to $470 on Hisense’s smart Fire TVs with prices from $300 in Amazon’s spring sale

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome TheaterHisenseBig Spring Sale
45% off From $300
text

As part of its Big Spring Sale and joining deals on its in-house models, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off the Hisense Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs. While you’ll find various sizes marked down right now, one of the highlights here is on the 75-inch model at $629.99 shipped. This one debuted at over $1,100 last fall on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second-time we have seen it down this low since release. Hit the jump for all of the details and more price drops. 

These Fire TVs are a great way to land a smart display in Amazon’s entertainment ecosystem from one of the more popular, budget-friendly brands out there. The U6HF might not be the highest-end option, but it does deliver a solid 4K viewing experience with direct access to your streaming services alongside HDMI 2.1 eARC connectivity and a 240 motion rate that “works in concert to make fast-action scenes [and] to ensure moving objects have minimal blurring.” Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Quantum Dot tech for more “accurate colors than a regular LED TV” round out the feature set. 

Head over to our Amazon Big Spring Sale deal hub for a browse through all of the best offers on tap for the March savings event. And then scope out the early pre-order offers live on the 2024 Samsung TV lineup as well as everything else in our home theater hub

Hisense U6HF Series smart Fire TV features:

The has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Hisense Big Spring Sale

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Control built-in lighting with Siri: TP-Link Matter, Ho...
Echelon’s EX-15 smart connect fitness bike with free ...
Smartwool restocks all-new Run Compression Socks for $4...
Amazon offers up to 40% off collection of G-SHOCK watch...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X 187Wh portable power statio...
Samsung’s new 2024 TVs now available for purchase...
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C fall to new all-time low of $1...
Charge PDP’s Xbox Series X|S remote over USB-C or...
Load more...
Show More Comments