Save up to $470 on Hisense’s smart Fire TVs with prices from $300 in Amazon’s spring sale

As part of its Big Spring Sale and joining deals on its in-house models, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off the Hisense Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TVs. While you’ll find various sizes marked down right now, one of the highlights here is on the 75-inch model at $629.99 shipped. This one debuted at over $1,100 last fall on Amazon, and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second-time we have seen it down this low since release. Hit the jump for all of the details and more price drops.

These Fire TVs are a great way to land a smart display in Amazon’s entertainment ecosystem from one of the more popular, budget-friendly brands out there. The U6HF might not be the highest-end option, but it does deliver a solid 4K viewing experience with direct access to your streaming services alongside HDMI 2.1 eARC connectivity and a 240 motion rate that “works in concert to make fast-action scenes [and] to ensure moving objects have minimal blurring.” Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Quantum Dot tech for more “accurate colors than a regular LED TV” round out the feature set.

Hisense U6HF Series smart Fire TV features:

The has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

