Charge PDP’s Xbox Series X|S remote over USB-C or solar down at $16 Prime shipped

As part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale gaming deals, you can now score the 2023 model PDP Nemesis Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S down at $15.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model debuted last summer at $25 and now carries a regular price closer to $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the second particularly notable price drop we have tracked and comes in at within less than $1 of the all-time low we saw ahead of the holidays last year. This model is designed to transform your Microsoft gaming console into more of a proper entertainment center and stands out from the other options on the market with solar charging action. Head below for more details.

The PDP Nemesis Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S combines both USB-C charging and an onboard solar panel to get some extra juice from the light shining through your windows “so you never need to buy batteries again.” Alongside the motion-activated backlit buttons, you’ll find your usual TV remote controls as well as A, B, X, and Y Xbox buttons and the officially licensed seal of approval. It is also made of 50% recycled plastics. Get more details right here in our launch coverage.

Then head over to the gaming section of Amazon’s ongoing Big Spring Sale for a closer look at the rest of the Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation gear deals. You’ll find everything from cases and controllers to actual games and more at the ready.

PDP Nemesis Media Remote for Xbox Series X|S features:

Features ECO solar power/charging so you never need to by batteries again. Enjoy the ease of charging your remote by indoor light, outdoor light, or USB-C.

Made from 50% recycled plastics to reduce environmental waste

Motion activated backlit buttons help you find controls in the dar

Quickly navigated Xbox media apps and access volume controls, power, pause, common Xbox controls like A, B, X, Y and more

