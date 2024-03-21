Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now even more affordable at $150 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 GPS 40mm for $149.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $200 price tag and marks the second-best price we’ve seen. At $50 off, it’s within $1 of the all-time low from back in December and is the best since or otherwise. You can learn all about the affordable wearable in our hands-on review, or just keep reading.

Samsung’s previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 and is backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a BioActive sensor that combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance, which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. If you’re just looking for an affordable way to check the time, get notifications on your wrist, and measure health stats, this is one of the better values around.

Also on sale right now, some higher-end wearables from the Samsung ecosystem are starting at their best-ever prices. A whole series of Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches are now on sale at Amazon complete with more premium designs at $240. Or you could just go with the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch, which gets power from the sun, and is on sale at $279.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

