CORSAIR’s new 12,400MB/s 2TB MP700 NVMe 2.0 SSD with air cooler hits $285 all-time low

Alongside some ongoing SSD price drops as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event below, we are now tracking the best price yet on CORSAIR’s new MP700 PRO 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe 2.0 SSD with Air Cooler at $284.99 shipped. This high-performance solution carries a regular price at $325 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s price drop is also delivering a new Amazon all-time low for the best we have tracked since it debuted there in late December. This drive features a PCIe Gen5 x4 setup that combines with a high-bandwidth NVMe 2.0 interface “to unleash higher-speed data transfers and greater M.2 SSD performance than ever before.” Head below for more details.

Clocking in at up to 12,400MB/s speeds, you’re looking at a 3D TLC NAND drive that supports the latest PCIe 5.0 architecture of “Intel Z790 and AMD X670 platforms and beyond” with an onboard active cooling system that helps to disperse heat, reduce throttling, and maintain peak performance.

CORSAIR MP700 PRO features:

Gen5 Performance Powered by NVMe 2.0: PCIe Gen5 x4 combines with the massively high-bandwidth NVMe 2.0 interface to unleash higher-speed data transfers and greater M.2 SSD performance than ever before.

Your PC Made Faster: Load games, boot Windows, and manage large files with unprecedented speed, reaching up to 12,400MB/sec sequential read and 11,800MB/sec sequential write speeds. *Performance and endurance vary by capacity.

Wide Compatibility: Supports the latest PCIe 5.0 architecture of Intel Z790 and AMD X670 platforms and beyond.

Stylish Active Cooler: Helps disperse heat and reduce speed throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance and endurance to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

