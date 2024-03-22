iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop keeps your hard floors spotless for return $299 low (Reg. $450)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is offering the iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop for $299.99 shipped. Down from its $500 price tag, for the last three years, prices have risen and fallen within the same $400 to $350 range, with an occasionally rare dip further down for short-lived periods. It wasn’t until the tail-end of last year that we began seeing lower discounts, which continued through this year to repeat similar patterns, this time between $450 and the current price. Today’s deal comes in as another repeat 40% markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the all-time low.

Dubbed “the ultimate robot mop” by its creators, this device provides up to 150 continuous minutes of mopping power. Equipped with a precision jet spray to tackle stickier messes and grease, this robot mop can self-navigate around your home as it learns the layout thanks to the vSLAM navigation technology – even under objects and furniture – covering between 400-square feet to 1,000-square feet of hardwood, tiles, and stone. You’ll have complete and total control over its settings, schedules, and cleaning paths via the iRobot app, so no area will go unwashed and no spill uncleaned.

More iRobot models seeing discounts:

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop features:

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the m6 learns the layout of your homeand builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows. If it’s running low on battery, it recharges and resumes cleaning

MOPS MESSES IN THE MOMENT – Coffee spill on the floor, Dog track in mud, The m6 can target specific areas within your rooms, like in front of the couch or under a table, for easy, hands-free mopping, with a request to your voice assistant or via the app

COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN – With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas

A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU – The Braava jet m6 robot mop is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else

