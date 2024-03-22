Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch Series 9 case and Milanese-style band back at $27 Amazon low

As part of its Big Spring Sale event and the rest of the Spigen deals now live, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the 45/44mm Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch Case with Band down at $26.99 shipped. Regularly $50 directly on the Spigen site, this model has been bouncing between $28 and $30 at Amazon for the last several months and it has now returned to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the first time. Spigen’s combo metal case and band elevates the look of your watch strap while also providing some scratch, dent, and drop protection for the Apple Watch case at the same time. The aluminum case cover features cutouts for the crown and side button, and comes along with a Milanese-style steel band and magnetic clip-through buckle. Head below for more details.

Spigen’s Lite Fit Ultra Band makes for a more affordable and traditional flexible fabric-style band at $18 Prime shipped. But you’ll also find loads of options waiting in our most recent roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a series of prices ranges.

For folks that would prefer a classic, handcrafted leather solution, the new Burton Goods Apple Watch straps are now at the lowest price we have tracked as part of its Spring Sale.

If you’re, however, looking for a more high-end metal bracelet-style solution for your Apple Watch, SANDMARC’s options are fantastic. Easily the best model I have tested out yet, the brand makes silver and black titanium and stainless steel bands that look and feel like something that could be attached to high-end timepiece worth the cost of car. Scope out our hands-on review right here alongside an exclusive discount.

Spigen Metal Fit Pro features:

Frame made from aluminum and lined with TPU for durability

Premium Milanese unibody watch band made from steel

Precise cutouts for Digital Crown and side button

Magnetic clip slides through buckle for a secure fit

Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch Case with Band 45mm/44mm Series 9/8/SE2/7/6/SE/5/4

