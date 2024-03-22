Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch Series 9 case and Milanese-style band back at $27 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSpigenBig Spring Sale
Amazon low $27
a close up of a watch

As part of its Big Spring Sale event and the rest of the Spigen deals now live, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the 45/44mm Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch Case with Band down at $26.99 shipped. Regularly $50 directly on the Spigen site, this model has been bouncing between $28 and $30 at Amazon for the last several months and it has now returned to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the first time. Spigen’s combo metal case and band elevates the look of your watch strap while also providing some scratch, dent, and drop protection for the Apple Watch case at the same time. The aluminum case cover features cutouts for the crown and side button, and comes along with a Milanese-style steel band and magnetic clip-through buckle. Head below for more details. 

Spigen’s Lite Fit Ultra Band makes for a more affordable and traditional flexible fabric-style band at $18 Prime shipped. But you’ll also find loads of options waiting in our most recent roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a series of prices ranges. 

For folks that would prefer a classic, handcrafted leather solution, the new Burton Goods Apple Watch straps are now at the lowest price we have tracked as part of its Spring Sale. 

If you’re, however, looking for a more high-end metal bracelet-style solution for your Apple Watch, SANDMARC’s options are fantastic. Easily the best model I have tested out yet, the brand makes silver and black titanium and stainless steel bands that look and feel like something that could be attached to high-end timepiece worth the cost of car. Scope out our hands-on review right here alongside an exclusive discount. 

Spigen Metal Fit Pro features:

  • Frame made from aluminum and lined with TPU for durability
  • Premium Milanese unibody watch band made from steel
  • Precise cutouts for Digital Crown and side button
  • Magnetic clip slides through buckle for a secure fit
  • Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch Case with Band 45mm/44mm Series 9/8/SE2/7/6/SE/5/4

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Spigen

Big Spring Sale

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s popular 990 PRO Gen4 SSDs see notable s...
iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop keeps your hard floors s...
Get pro-grade sound with limited-time deals on Universa...
Amazon’s Big Spring Sale cuts up to 60% off adida...
Enjoy regional favorites in Cuisinart’s indoor pizza ...
GT Omega Titan cockpit review: Adjustable, rigid, and ...
Z Grills’ 550B2 wood pellet grill and smoker offe...
Skip Google’s latest and save $369 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Load more...
Show More Comments